Former Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has arrived in Chinsali and detained at Chinsali Police Station over the 2015 Chopper attack In Shiwang’andu district.

Mr Kampyongo who arrived at Chinsali police station at exactly 13:53 hours this afternoon is currently detained at the police station while waiting for his lawyer.

ZANIS reports that by 17:00 hours this afternoon, Mr Kampyongo’s lawyer George Chisanga had not yet arrived in the district.

Particulars of the offense are that on January 2nd, 2015, Mr Kampyongo, whilst acting together with others, allegedly endangered the safety of an aircraft and its passengers at Kalalantekwe school grounds in Shiwang’andu district, in Muchinga province.

Yesterday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga announced that Mr Kampyongo had been warned and cautioned for the offense of Endangering Safety Contrary to Section 8(f) of CAP 445 Safety of Civil Aviation Act of the laws of Zambia.

Meanwhile, several Patriotic Front (PF) officials gathered at Chinsali Police station to witness the arrival of Mr Kampyongo.