Zambia captain Joseph Banda wrapped up his superb display at the Boys’ Under-17 football tournament hosted at the Region 5 Games in Maseru by winning two prestigious awards.

Banda finished as joint top scorer on five goals together with Malawi’s Masambiro Kalua.

Banda was further voted Player of the Tournament.

The Player of the Tournament accolade comes with the opportunity of spending a week in Spain as a guest of LaLiga Santander.

In Spain, Banda will train with an academy and is expected to play an official match.

Banda led Zambia to winning silver at the regional games.

Zambia on Wednesday lost 2-1 to Angola in the final of the Boys’ Under-17 football tournament at the Region 5 Games in Maseru, Lesotho.