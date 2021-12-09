Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Kennedy Kalunga has implored the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) to exercise fairness in the discharge of their duties as mandated by law.

Mr. Kalunga says the Zambia people and especially the media have high expectations from Government.

He said the Authority must ensure that fairness and high levels of integrity take center stage in all its decisions and actions.

Mr. Kalunga said there is need for close collaboration between his Ministry and the IBA in order to deliver on the expectations of the majority Zambians.

“IBA, you have a role to play and the New Dawn Government is expecting results from all of us,” he said.

Mr. Kalunga was speaking when Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) Director-General Josephine Mapoma led a team of officials in paying a courtesy call on him in Lusaka yesterday.

He said there is need for the IBA to operate within the confines of the law without favouring anyone because the “New Dawn” Government has assured the public that it will rule by the law and nothing else.

He encouraged IBA to be fair as they carry out their duty in regulating the media adding that the New Dawn Government has an open-door policy.

And Independent Broadcasting Authority Director General Josephine Mapoma said the Authority is ready to work with the Ministry in order to deliver to the expectations of all citizens.