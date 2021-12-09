9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, December 9, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Ministry of Information and Media PS implores IBA to be firm and fair

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Ministry of Information and Media PS implores IBA to be firm and...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Kennedy Kalunga has implored the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) to exercise fairness in the discharge of their duties as mandated by law.

Mr. Kalunga says the Zambia people and especially the media have high expectations from Government.

He said the Authority must ensure that fairness and high levels of integrity take center stage in all its decisions and actions.
Mr. Kalunga said there is need for close collaboration between his Ministry and the IBA in order to deliver on the expectations of the majority Zambians.

“IBA, you have a role to play and the New Dawn Government is expecting results from all of us,” he said.

Mr. Kalunga was speaking when Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) Director-General Josephine Mapoma led a team of officials in paying a courtesy call on him in Lusaka yesterday.

He said there is need for the IBA to operate within the confines of the law without favouring anyone because the “New Dawn” Government has assured the public that it will rule by the law and nothing else.

He encouraged IBA to be fair as they carry out their duty in regulating the media adding that the New Dawn Government has an open-door policy.

And Independent Broadcasting Authority Director General Josephine Mapoma said the Authority is ready to work with the Ministry in order to deliver to the expectations of all citizens.

Previous articleIt’s now clear that Mr. Hichilema has a list of MPs he wants to fix while in office-Nakachinda

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Ministry of Information and Media PS implores IBA to be firm and fair

Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Kennedy Kalunga has implored the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) to exercise fairness...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government grabs back land that was illegally obtained from Palabana Daily Training Institute

General News Chief Editor - 11
The government has repossessed land that was illegally obtained and demarcated from Palabana Daily Training Institute for the creation of small holdings by the...
Read more

Subsidies savings on fuel and electricity will go towards paying retirees and other needy areas

General News Chief Editor - 24
Information and Media Development Minister Chushi Kasanda has said that funds that will be saved from the decision by the government to remove subsidies...
Read more

Government to recover Money on unfinished or poorly done jobs

General News Chief Editor - 13
Green Economy and Environment Minister Collins Nzovu has said that Government will initiate resource recovery mechanisms on any projects that are of poor quality,...
Read more

Former Foreign Affairs minister Joseph Malanji arrested as PF accuse DEC of abuse

General News Chief Editor - 26
THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has arrested Former Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji and Former secretary of the Treasury Fredson Yamba. According to a...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.