President Hakainde Hichilema has with immediate effect dissolved the boards of directors for the Financial Intelligence Center (FIC) and the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC).

Minister of Finance Situmbeko Musokotwane has announced the President’s decision in a statement obtained by Q-News.

Dr Musokotwane says the decision by the President is in accordance with applicable laws.

He says the President has also conveyed his appreciation for the services rendered by the board members and wished them well in their future endeavors.

Dr Musokotwane adds that new board members will be appointed once consultations are concluded.