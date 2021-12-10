9.5 C
Second Place Beckons for Zesco United on Saturday

Zesco United this Saturday eye a rare opportunity to go up to second place this season on the FAZ Super League.

The defending champions have endured an unconvincing start to their league title defence losing four and drawing three of their thirteen games played so far this term with three matches in hand.

On top of that, Zesco made a rare continental football preliminary stage exit in October from the 2021/2022 CAF Champions League.

And so on Saturday at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola, sixth placed Zesco host Nkwazi who have free fallen from second to fourth after losing their last four games.

Zesco have 21 points, one less than Nkwazi and are three points behind second placed Green Eagles who host Prison Leopards 24 hours later on Sunday in Choma.

And so a home win for Zesco over Nkwazi will see them join Eagles on 24 points and armed with the luxury of a better goal difference.’

Zesco are feeling bullish ahead of the game after collecting a 1-0 away win over Lusaka Dynamos on Wednesday that came four days after squandering a one-nil lead to lose 2-1 at home to third placed Power Dynamos.

Meanwhile, at the top of the table, leaders Green Buffaloes host Buildcon on Saturday in Lusaka battling to halt a three match drought in which period they have collected just two points.

FAZ SUPER LEAGUE FIXTURES
WEEK 16
11/12/2021
Zesco United-Nkwazi
Kabwe Warriors -Kafue Celtic
Konkola Blades-Forest Rangers
Green Buffaloes-Buildcon
Kansanshi Dynamos-Lusaka Dynamos
12/12/2021
Green Eagles-Prison Leopards
Chambishi-Red Arrows
Indeni-Zanaco
Nkana-Power Dynamos

