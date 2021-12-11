The Chinsali Magistrate Court in Muchinga Province has granted former Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo and Six other co-accused persons a K50 0000 bail each.

The seven are jointly charged with the offense of endangering the Safety of an Aircraft contrary to the Safety Aviation acts Chapter 445 of the Laws of Zambia.

Mr. Kampyongo, who is also Shiwangàndu member of parliament with 6 other co-accused persons appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate Julius Malata yesterday and immediately applied for bail after taking a plea.

All the accused have denied the charge.

And Magistrate Malata said bail is granted in recognizance of each accused, provided they bring before the Court required documents within 24 hours.

Particulars of the offence are that on the 2nd of January, 2015 Mr Kampyongo jointly and whilst acting together with 6 others, endangered the Safety of an Aircraft in Shiwangàndu district which is contrary to the Safety Aviation act of the laws of Zambia.

The Seven co-accused persons including Mr Kampyongo have been remanded in custody until formalities of bail conditions are met.

And Speaking to ZANIS in an interview after the court hearing, Lusaka-based Lawyer George Chisanga, who is representing the seven accused persons, said Mr Kampyongo is in good spirits together with the 6 others.

Mr. Chisanga said while applying for bail, he has also negotiated with the court to continue a trial on 17 January 2022.

He added that Mafinga Member of Parliament Robert Chabinga has since signed surety for the former Home Affairs minister.