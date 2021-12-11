9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, December 11, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Kampyongo and Six other co-accused persons granted a K50 0000 bail each

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Kampyongo and Six other co-accused persons granted a K50 0000 bail...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Chinsali Magistrate Court in Muchinga Province has granted former Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo and Six other co-accused persons a K50 0000 bail each.

The seven are jointly charged with the offense of endangering the Safety of an Aircraft contrary to the Safety Aviation acts Chapter 445 of the Laws of Zambia.

Mr. Kampyongo, who is also Shiwangàndu member of parliament with 6 other co-accused persons appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate Julius Malata yesterday and immediately applied for bail after taking a plea.

All the accused have denied the charge.

And Magistrate Malata said bail is granted in recognizance of each accused, provided they bring before the Court required documents within 24 hours.

Particulars of the offence are that on the 2nd of January, 2015 Mr Kampyongo jointly and whilst acting together with 6 others, endangered the Safety of an Aircraft in Shiwangàndu district which is contrary to the Safety Aviation act of the laws of Zambia.

The Seven co-accused persons including Mr Kampyongo have been remanded in custody until formalities of bail conditions are met.

And Speaking to ZANIS in an interview after the court hearing, Lusaka-based Lawyer George Chisanga, who is representing the seven accused persons, said Mr Kampyongo is in good spirits together with the 6 others.

Mr. Chisanga said while applying for bail, he has also negotiated with the court to continue a trial on 17 January 2022.

He added that Mafinga Member of Parliament Robert Chabinga has since signed surety for the former Home Affairs minister.

Previous articlePresident Hichilema Appeals to Zambians to Exercise Patience, Economic Benefits will soon be Visible

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Kampyongo and Six other co-accused persons granted a K50 0000 bail each

The Chinsali Magistrate Court in Muchinga Province has granted former Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo and Six other co-accused...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

UPND is hell-bent on intimidating the opposition, Kampyongo was premeditated

General News Chief Editor - 17
THE OPPOSITION Patriotic Front (PF) has accused the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) of being hell-bent on intimidating the opposition. Leader of the...
Read more

Don’t use Courts as Rubber Stamps, Judge warns State, as Lawyers accused of Stealing $800 000 are Freed

General News Chief Editor - 18
THE Lusaka Magistrate Court has acquitted Lusaka lawyer Mutemwa Mutemwa, his son, also a lawyer and a police officer Dennis Mano Kayombo who pleaded...
Read more

Senior Chieftainess Nkomeshya happy with the government

General News Chief Editor - 7
Senior Chieftainess Nkomeshya Mukamabo II of the Soli-speaking people says she is pleased with the New Dawn government's response towards her request for works...
Read more

Government praised for plans to recruit 30 000 teachers

General News Chief Editor - 3
Acting Kalumbila District Education Board Secretary, Levison Kafwimbi has praised government for its plans to recruit 30,000 teachers and abolish school fees next year. ...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.