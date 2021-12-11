9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, December 11, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Momentum Gathers For Sundays Kitwe Derby

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Momentum Gathers For Sundays Kitwe Derby
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Nkana and Power Dynamos are set to clash in Sunday’s big Kitwe derby at Arthur Davies Stadium in Wusakile.

This is the first installment of the Kitwe derby in the 2021/22 FAZ Super Division campaign.

Nkana and Power have enjoyed good form their respective games in the build-up to Sunday’s showdown.

The two sides are also tied on 22 points after fifteen games played going into the derby day.

Power coach Mwenya Chipepo has predicted a tough match against Nkana after warming-up with a 2-1 home win against Kansanshi Dynamos on Wednesday.

“The midweek win has given us confidence. You know when you are going to play Nkana, Nkana is not a small team. This derby is a very difficult one,” Chipepo.

Nkana coach Beston Chambeshi has been philosophical in the build-up to the derby and come into the match after rallying from one-down to beat hosts Buildcon 2-1 in dramatic style when they scored two stoppage time goals.

“The derby is about supporters and not the inside players. We are confident but it’s up to how supporters are going to behave,” Chambeshi said.

“In a derby you have to wait until the last whistle so I can’t promise that we are going to win but this is a winning team.”

Last season, Nkana beat Power 2-0 away at Arthur Davies to avenge for the 3-0 home loss in the first round time in Wusakile.

Previous articleDon’t mislead the Public, it’s not true that UPND Government Pledged never to Borrow-Vice President

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Momentum Gathers For Sundays Kitwe Derby

Nkana and Power Dynamos are set to clash in Sunday's big Kitwe derby at Arthur Davies Stadium in Wusakile. This...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Second Place Beckons for Zesco United on Saturday

Sports sports - 0
Zesco United this Saturday eye a rare opportunity to go up to second place this season on the FAZ Super League. The defending champions have...
Read more

Kalusha Salutes Late Kasengele

Sports sports - 1
Zambian football great Kalusha Bwalya has paid tribute to former FAZ general secretary George Kasengele who has died in Lusaka. Kasengele died on Friday morning...
Read more

Ex FAZ general secretary Kasengele is Dead

Sports sports - 3
Zambian football is mourning former FAZ general secretary George Kasengele who has died in Lusaka. Kasengele died on Friday morning at the University Teaching Hospital...
Read more

Zanaco Wallop Struggling Chambishi

Sports sports - 0
Zanaco have thumped struggling side Chambishi 2-0 in Thursday’s delayed FAZ Super Division match played at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka. Winger Ernest Mbewe and forward...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.