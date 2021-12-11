Nkana and Power Dynamos are set to clash in Sunday’s big Kitwe derby at Arthur Davies Stadium in Wusakile.

This is the first installment of the Kitwe derby in the 2021/22 FAZ Super Division campaign.

Nkana and Power have enjoyed good form their respective games in the build-up to Sunday’s showdown.

The two sides are also tied on 22 points after fifteen games played going into the derby day.

Power coach Mwenya Chipepo has predicted a tough match against Nkana after warming-up with a 2-1 home win against Kansanshi Dynamos on Wednesday.

“The midweek win has given us confidence. You know when you are going to play Nkana, Nkana is not a small team. This derby is a very difficult one,” Chipepo.

Nkana coach Beston Chambeshi has been philosophical in the build-up to the derby and come into the match after rallying from one-down to beat hosts Buildcon 2-1 in dramatic style when they scored two stoppage time goals.

“The derby is about supporters and not the inside players. We are confident but it’s up to how supporters are going to behave,” Chambeshi said.

“In a derby you have to wait until the last whistle so I can’t promise that we are going to win but this is a winning team.”

Last season, Nkana beat Power 2-0 away at Arthur Davies to avenge for the 3-0 home loss in the first round time in Wusakile.