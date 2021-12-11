President Hakainde Hichilema has appealed to Zambians to exercise patience as the new dawn government sets on revamping and restructuring the economy.

President Hichilema said that the economic benefits from measures his government has put in place will start to be visible in a few years.

The President said that the new dawn government has embarked on economic reforms that are meant to put the country on a sound footing and underscored the importance of the devolution programme of taking resources away from Lusaka to rural areas saying the move will spur economic activity and help create jobs in the countryside.

President Hichilema was speaking when he took part in a virtual panel discussion on protecting the democratic institutions: elections, the rule of law and resilient information space, which has been organised by US President Joe Bidden.

And, President Hichilema assured Zambians that there will be no reversal of the democratic gains the country has made under the new dawn administration.

President Hichilema said the new era of openness and freedom of expression that his government has ushered in is here to be shared and enjoyed by all Zambians.

He said since coming to power in August this year, the government has set in motion measures that build a diverse and inclusive government but uphold human rights and promote the rule of law.

The Head of State said his government has also enhanced collaboration with all stakeholders such as civil society and cooperating partners.

President Hichilema also highlighted measures taken in restoring media freedom, the separation of power among wings of government and the management of public resources.

The President has been taking part in the two-day US Summit for Democracy at the invitation of US President Joe Bidden.

Earlier in the day, President Hakainde Hichilema officiated at the graduation ceremony of 1, 341 officer recruits at the Zambia Police, Lilayi Training College in Lusaka.

At the ceremony, the President said that his administration wants to develop a robust security system capable of protecting the country and that this can only be done with well-trained security personnel who are loyal and dedicated to duty.

The President further said that the UPND administration supports the autonomy of security wings, adding that days of overbearing political influence that undermines police officers are over as the UPND administration will not allow and tolerate the vulnerability of officers, adding he will not tolerate cadreism in the police service.

President Hichilema said by protocol, he was not supposed to grace the occasion but saw it fit because of his desire to see an honourable and effective Police Service committed to serving the country.

He urged the graduands to uphold high levels of professionalism by treating people fairly and respecting rights of citizens.

And the Head of State directed the Zambia Police Command to develop a new training curriculum to turn Lilayi College into an effective in-service police training centre and that training facilities are earmarked to be moved to Chibombo.

President Hichilema further directed Police not to detain suspects for over 48 hours without presenting them to the court and that they should offer bonds were necessary unlike was the case with him being detained at Lilayi Police for eight days without app

aring before court.

President Hichilema also warned officers against engaging in corrupt practices in all forms.

And Home Affairs Minister Jack Mwiimbu said the new dawn government will not tolerate a situation where people usurp the role of the police officers.

He said the police must take up their space of fairly and firmly enforcing the law without fear or favour.

Mr. Mwiimbu said officers should also respect the fundamental rights of citizens as they carry out their duties.

The Minister further implored police in the country to adhere to President Hichilema’s call for professionalism in carrying out their duties.

He pledged the new dawn government’s determination to address challenges such as transport and poor infrastructure as implementation of the 2022 national budget commences.

Mr. Mwiimbu said his Ministry will ask for authority to recruit more officers next year to reduce the police citizen ratio as a way of curbing crime.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba called on new recruits to be firm in enforcing the law but fair on everyone while observing human rights.

Mr. Kajoba also urged the officers to go out there and make a difference by bringing to book lawbreakers regardless of their social status.

And Lilayi College Commanding Officer, Paul Achume said 1 347 people had been recruited but one died during training while others were ejected for indiscipline.