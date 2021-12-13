Coach Beston Chambeshi says Nkana were tactically disciplined when thrashing Power Dynamos 2-0 in the first installment of the 2021/2022 season’s Kitwe derby at Nkana Stadium.

The victory ended Nkana’s five-match winless home run in the derby dating back to 2O15 and came into Sunday’s Kitwe showdown with a draw and four successive straight derby defeats in Wusakile.

In a post-match interview, Chambishi hailed his team’s character in the match against Power.

“Tactically the boys were disciplined. They played a compact game which is good when you are playing a team like Power,” Chambeshi said.

“We played a better team. Power have been winning and are on top of their game and I am happy with the reaction from my boys like I said earlier. My boys have played according to the instructions from the bench,” Chambeshi said.

Chambeshi declared that Nkana are title contenders.

Nkana are third on the FAZ Super League table on 25 points, two adrift of second placed Green Eagles and a further five behind Green Buffaloes mid-way point penultimate round of games.

“We can’t run away from that (being contenders). Nkana is a big team and we are championship material. We are a team which fights for glory so we will be patient and take each game with that serious approach and we will reach our destiny,” Chambeshi said.

Unbeaten in their last four matches, Kalampa are currently enjoying a three match winning run.