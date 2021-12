Zambian female rapper Bombshell Grenade has won major accolade at this years AFRIMMA Awards as “Best Female Rapper in Africa.”

The category had other top international acts including Nadia Nakai – South Africa, Sampa the Great – Zambia, Rosa Ree – Tanzania, Askia – Cameroon, Eno Barony – Ghana, Muthoni Drummer Queen – Kenya, Ms Banks – Nigeria.

A Big Congratulations to Bombshell Grenade!!