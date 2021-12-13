A short film inspired from the single TAZARA off his upcoming 7th album Chansons de l’arc-en-ciel (Songs of the rainbow). The short film is based on a love story between a Tanzanian man and Zambian woman set in the early 70’s when the Tazara railway was being constructed, the route between Zambia (Kapiri Mposhi) and Tanzania (Dar es salaam).
Updated:
Mumba Yachi releases a short film inspired from the single TAZARA off his upcoming album
Entertainment News Mumba Yachi releases a short film inspired from the single TAZARA off...
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Mumba Yachi releases a short film inspired from the single TAZARA off his upcoming album
A short film inspired from the single TAZARA off his upcoming 7th album Chansons de l'arc-en-ciel (Songs of the...
More Articles In This Category
Bombshell scoops “Best Female Rapper in Africa” at AFRIMMA 2021
Zambian female rapper Bombshell Grenade has won major accolade at this years AFRIMMA Awards as “Best Female Rapper in Africa.” The category had other top international acts including Nadia...
Movie review : King Richard
Armed with a clear vision and a brazen 78-page plan, Richard Williams is determined to write his daughters, Venus and Serena, into history. Training...
F Jay unleashes new music video “Taste (Nyula)”
F Jay releases the music video for his single 'Taste (Nyula)'. The song was produced by "Kenz And Beingz'' & "Dj Dro" directed By...
Vjeezy collaborates with Chef 187 & Mic Burner on his sizzling new single ‘Ichikupempula Echikulya’
Vjeezy collaborates with Chef 187, Mic Burner and Jack Tha Fizzle on 'Ichikupempula Echikulya'. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TyKu-rbYgUI