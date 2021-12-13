9.5 C
Entertainment News
Mumba Yachi releases a short film inspired from the single TAZARA off his upcoming album

A short film inspired from the single TAZARA off his upcoming 7th album Chansons de l’arc-en-ciel (Songs of the rainbow). The short film is based on a love story between a Tanzanian man and Zambian woman set in the early 70’s when the Tazara railway was being constructed, the route between Zambia (Kapiri Mposhi) and Tanzania (Dar es salaam).

