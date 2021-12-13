Patriotic Front (PF) chairperson for media and publicity Rapheal Nakacinda has said that the United Party for National Development (UPND) President Hakainde Hichilema allegedly met judges over the weekend to discuss the case of nine MPs.

Speaking after the hearing of the matter where nine MPs whose seats have been nullified pending appeal have sought judicial review of the speaker of national Assembly Nelly Mutti’s ruling to disallow them from taking part in parliamentary business in the High Court, Mr Nakachinda called on the judges not to fall for this manipulation by saving Zambia’s multiparty democracy.

Addressing scores of PF slogan chanting supporters and PF members of the central committee pitched up at the High Court grounds this morning to offer solidarity to PF MPS, Mr Nakachinda said that the summoning of judges to his houses was to influence them so that Mr Hichilema can introduce a one party state in the country.

Mr Nakachinda said Zambia fought so hard to get independence as well as the introduction of multipartism.

“There is one thing that has been identified by the binoculars. President Hakainde Hichilema is not sleeping, he is summoning judges to his house to try and coerce them to advance a one party state in Zambia. The only hope for this country to remain on the rail of multiparty democracy is the judiciary, ” said Hon Nakachinda.

“We call on the judges to use their conscience not the manipulation from Mr. Hichilema. We expect that the correct thing is done. Those judges that are being called to be coerced, may they have their conscience to speak to them more than the threats coming from Mr. Hichilema.”

And PF Vice President Given Lubinda said the former ruling party is getting stronger every day. He appealed to all Zambians not to allow the UPND to destroy Zambia’s multiparty democracy.

Meanwhile, PF acting Secretary-General Nickson Chilangwa indicated that Zambia does not belong to UPND alone stating that the country’s democracy should be growing every day.