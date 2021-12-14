9.5 C
Government to remove street kids and incorporate them in Zambia National Service training camps

Community Development and Social Services Minister, Dorren Mwamba has said that the Ministry working in partnership with the Ministry of Defence will remove street children and incorporate them in Zambia National Service (ZNS) training camps.

Ms Mwamba says this initiative will enable street children to acquire skills and later be integrated into society.

Speaking during the 75th UNICEF Anniversary in Lusaka today, Ms Mwamba said that one of the major challenges the Ministry is facing is the issue of social protection further stating that the government has prioritised social protection in the country.

She also thanked UNICEF for its consistent efforts towards improving the lives of vulnerable children by providing water facilities and their fight against early child marriages.

And, UNICEF Country Representative NOALA SKINNER said UNICEF remains committed to working with the government to ensure that every child is born healthy, educated and is able to grow up to their full potential.

