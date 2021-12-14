Chief Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda has said that the government is deeply disturbed by what she described as the blatant abuse of freedom of expression exhibited by the Patriotic Front (PF) Chairperson for Publicity and Information Mr. Raphael Nakachinda.

In a statement released to the media, Ms. Kasanda said that Government wishes to place on record that the freedom of expression, which was promised by the United Party for National Development (UPND), and which is now being promoted by the UPND Alliance administration, is not outside the provisions of the law.

Article 20(3)(b) of the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia does not support a violation of laws, among others, that are aimed at maintaining the authority and independence of the courts of law on the pretext of exercising freedom of expression.

“Government wishes to remind citizens that there are precedents where the courts have reacted very strongly and very swiftly against people who have been found to have attacked the integrity of the Judiciary.

“Zambians may recall that, not too long ago, the Supreme Court jailed a journalist for more than one year for contempt of court and sentenced a human rights activist to six years in prison, in absentia, also for contempt of court.

“Government wishes to urge all Zambians to exercise their freedom of expression within the confines of the law, as no person will be protected by anyone if he or she exceeds the limits provided by law.

“The New Dawn Administration is fully committed to the rule of law and is hopeful that both the law enforcement agencies and the Judiciary will show commitment to treating all citizens equally, based on the principle of precedent, ” concluded the statement.

Meanwhile, a Lusaka resident has reported opposition PF Member of the Central Committee in charge of Information Raphael Nakachinda to police for issuing false allegations against President Hakainde Hichilema

Eric Mwambe, 33 says Mr. Nakachinda should prove to the nation how President Hichilema issued instructions to the judiciary at any point.

Mr. Mwambe told journalists after reporting the matter to Woodlands police station that Mr. NAKACHINDA should have evidence that made him accuse the Head of State in such a manner.

He said the former Minister of Water Development should also be summoned by the courts for Contempt for commenting on an issue that is before courts.

Mr. Mwambe added that people should use their democratic rights responsibly.