Defending champions Zesco United have a chance to sneak into second place on the FAZ Super Division table when they host Red Arrows in a rescheduled match on Wednesday in Ndola.

Zesco and Arrows are meeting in the rescheduled Week One match at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium seeking points ahead of the mid season break.

As at week 16, Zesco are fourth on the table with 24 points in 14 matches.

Seventh placed Arrows are just one point behind their rivals after playing 14 games as well.

Zesco are six points away from the top spot currently occupied by misfiring Green Buffaloes.

Mumamba Numba’s boys have recorded two straight wins ahead of the Arrows encounter.

“We need to take advantage of the games that we are playing at home by collecting maximum points. It’s hard to get results on the road, that is the reason we need to be consistent at home,” Numba told club media recently.