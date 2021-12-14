9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Zesco United Second Place

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Zesco United Second Place
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Defending champions Zesco United have a chance to sneak into second place on the FAZ Super Division table when they host Red Arrows in a rescheduled match on Wednesday in Ndola.

Zesco and Arrows are meeting in the rescheduled Week One match at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium seeking points ahead of the mid season break.

As at week 16, Zesco are fourth on the table with 24 points in 14 matches.

Seventh placed Arrows are just one point behind their rivals after playing 14 games as well.

Zesco are six points away from the top spot currently occupied by misfiring Green Buffaloes.

Mumamba Numba’s boys have recorded two straight wins ahead of the Arrows encounter.

“We need to take advantage of the games that we are playing at home by collecting maximum points. It’s hard to get results on the road, that is the reason we need to be consistent at home,” Numba told club media recently.

Previous articlePolice are being too soft on alleged corrupt former ruling Patriotic Front (PF) members

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Zesco United Second Place

Defending champions Zesco United have a chance to sneak into second place on the FAZ Super Division table when...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Chambeshi Savours Kitwe Derby Triumph

Sports sports - 0
Coach Beston Chambeshi says Nkana were tactically disciplined when thrashing Power Dynamos 2-0 in the first installment of the 2021/2022 season’s Kitwe derby at...
Read more

Nkana Stun Power Dynamos to Win Kitwe Derby

Sports sports - 1
Nkana deservedly won the first installment of the 2021/2022 seasons Kitwe derby following a 2-0 home wins over Power Dynamos at Nkana Stadium. The victory...
Read more

Zesco United quietly move to number two

Sports sports - 0
Zesco United have quietly moved into second position following a 1-0 home win over Nkwazi at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. The defending FAZ...
Read more

Momentum Gathers For Sundays Kitwe Derby

Sports sports - 0
Nkana and Power Dynamos are set to clash in Sunday's big Kitwe derby at Arthur Davies Stadium in Wusakile. This is the first installment of...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.