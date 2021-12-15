Some aspiring University of Zambia (UNZA) students have reiterated their appeal to President Hakainde Hichilema to intervene in their plight for student loans following their omission by the Higher Education Loans and Scholarship Board (HELSB).

And the students have further appealed to President Hichilema’s new dawn administration to revise conditionalities set by the HELBS for student loan applications.

In a walk-interview with ZANIS, the school leavers believe they are deserving because they come from vulnerable families.

Grace Chanda of Monze in Southern Province who scored eight points in the 2020-2021 national examinations said the selection process has disenfranchised her and many other aspirants.

“When they advertised, they said they wanted people who are vulnerable and that they were going to consider merit or credit or better than that but after the list came out, they said the people that were shortlisted had five or six points, so then what happens to the rest of us,” Ms Chanda said.

And Moses Sakala from Kasenengwa, Eastern Province who scored 13 points made an earnest appeal for the new dawn administration to act upon the concerns.

“We are here to appeal to the President that he should seriously considers us,” Mr Sakala said.

And Dalitso Mutinta also from Monze district said he faces the dreaded prospect of not being given an opportunity to save his family from poverty.

Mr Mutinta who scored nine points said his family cannot afford to pay for his school fees hence his only hope is the student loans and scholarships.

Over 2,000 have been considered against the over 10.000 people who applied for the loans.