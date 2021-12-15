President Hakainde Hichilema has announced the appointment of respected Professor Oliver Saasa to chair a new advisory council.

President Hichilema said Professor Saasa will lead an Advisory Council that will help his government to systematically break down the barriers to doing business in the country.

He said the appointment is part of the UPND government’s vision for growth in Zambia.

“We will create a level playing field, stamp out corruption, and review the regulatory environment in order to increase employment opportunities and improve livelihoods,” President Hichilema wrote on his Facebook page.

“We have challenged this forum to work with our team at State House to expedite the development of our roadmap for change and economic growth,” he said.

“We look forward to doing things differently with the private sector with whom we are pursuing a transparent, inclusive and proactive relationship.”

Names of other Council members have not been released.