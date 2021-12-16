9.5 C
Jack Mwiimbu directs Police Chief not to allow anarchy to prevail in Zambia

Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu has directed Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba not to allow anarchy to prevail in the country.

Mr. Mwiimbu has prodded the police command not to allow anyone to engage in any criminal activities at any police station, saying that police should maintain the rule of law fairly and professionally regardless of who is involved.

Mr. Mwiimbu said this when he officiated at the Zambia Police pass-out parade of recruit officers at the Kamfinsa School of Public Oder Maintenance today.

Mr. Mwiimbu said that he is encouraged the 1 228 graduands to act responsibly, fairly, and firmly in their execution of duty.

And Mr. Kajoba said out of 666 of the over 1 200 graduands are female, representing 54 percent while 562 were male, which translates into 46 percent.

He said the accolade is unprecedented and only goes to show how serious matters of gender equality have been taken in the Police command.

Mr. Kajoba said he received a good report that the female graduands competed favorably with the male folk in all areas of training.

And Kamfinsa Mobile Unit Divisional Commander, Patrick Bili appealed to the government to help in addressing the challenges faced by the School.

Mr. Bili cited the lack of a dining hall and modern kitchen as some of the constraints which need urgent attention.

Previous articleMinister of Education Confirms that Pupils in Boarding School will pay K 1 000

