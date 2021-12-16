9.5 C
Parliament sends Munir Zulu away for wearing Muslim robe

By Chief Editor
Lumezi Member of Parliament Munir Zulu was sent away from Parliament for wearing an outfit that allegedly breaches parliamentary dress code.

Munir Zulu, who is a Muslim, was wearing an outfit known as the thobe.

The thobe is a long robe worn by muslim men.

The top is usually tailored like a shirt, but it is ankle-length and loose.

Zulu stated that he has not breached any Parliamentary Dress Code as outlined in Standing Orders 206 where his outfit is listed in the category of African Togas and such outfits are allowed.

But first deputy Speaker, Hon. Attractor Malungo Chisangano sent the Lumezi lawmaker away.

