9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, December 17, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Sprinter Mutale Aims High After Region 5 Games Gold Treble

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Sprinter Mutale Aims High After Region 5 Games Gold Treble
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Teenage sprinter Ruth Mutale is aiming high after scooping three gold medals at the recent African Union Sports Council Youth Games in Maseru, Lesotho.

The 17-year-old won gold in 100 meters, 200 meters and 4X400 meters relay in the Women’s Under-18 categories.

The young runner has been nurtured by former World 400m hurdles champion Samuel Matete at his Kitwe academy.

Speaking on arrival from Lesotho, Mutale said she went to Lesotho to gain exposure and was glad to win medals.

“I just feel happy. I am excited to have been part of the national team that went to Lesotho,” she said.

“I didn’t expect myself to win medals but I just went there to have good exposure but it turned out that I won medals, which is a good thing. I am still learning how to compete,” Mutale told Radio Icengelo in Kitwe.

Mutale said she targets to qualify for the next Africa Junior Championship.

“I am expecting to train well and qualify for the Junior African Championship and the African Senior Championship,” Mutale said.

“In the next five years, I would like to see myself on top of the Zambian athletes and to be one of the top ten world class runners.”

“I would also like to see myself competing at the Olympics, Commonwealth Games and the Diamond League,” she said.

Mutale has just finished senior secondary school education.

Previous articleZambia Police Arrest PF cadres who stormed a Radio Station when HH was in opposition

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Sprinter Mutale Aims High After Region 5 Games Gold Treble

Teenage sprinter Ruth Mutale is aiming high after scooping three gold medals at the recent African Union Sports Council...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Shepolopolo U20 Head to Ghana for FIFA U20 Qualifier

Sports sports - 1
Shepolopolo Under-20 Women National Team coach Charles Haalubono has unveiled his final 22-member squad for Saturday’s third round, second leg 2022 FIFA World Cup...
Read more

Kitwe United Rise to Number 4

Sports sports - 0
Kitwe United have moved back into fourth place on the FAZ National Division 1 table after thumping Young Green Eagles in a rescheduled match...
Read more

Zesco United 2021/2022 Season Woes Persist

Sports sports - 0
Defending champions Zesco United missed a chance to go second in the FAZ Super Division after losing to Red Arrows in a rescheduled midweek...
Read more

Patson Reflects on Full Home EPL Debut

Sports sports - 2
Chipolopolo striker Patson Daka is pleased to have made his full debut at Leicester City’s home ground King Power Stadium with a goal in...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.