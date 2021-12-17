9.5 C
Sports
Updated:

Nkana are out to maintain their recent fine form in the FAZ Super Division as they face Lusaka Dynamos away at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka on Saturday.

Kalampa are unbeaten in their last four matches in which they have picked three straight wins.

Fourth placed Nkana are meeting a Lusaka Dynamos side that is coming from two consecutive defeats.

Nkana have 25 points after playing 16 matches.

Struggling Dynamos are third from the foot of the table on 14 points from 16 matches played.

Dynamos last season beat Nkana home and away.

Meanwhile, Nkana last won against Dynamos in October 2019.

FAZ Super Division
Week 17
18/12/2021
Buildcon Vs Konkola Blades
Kabwe Warriors Vs Chambishi
Nkwazi Vs Kansanshi Dynamos
Lusaka Dynamos Vs Nkana
19/12/2021
Forest Rangers Vs Green Eagles
Kafue Celtic Vs Prison Leopards
Red Arrows Vs Indeni
Zanaco Vs Zesco United

