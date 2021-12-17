Nkana are out to maintain their recent fine form in the FAZ Super Division as they face Lusaka Dynamos away at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka on Saturday.

Kalampa are unbeaten in their last four matches in which they have picked three straight wins.

Fourth placed Nkana are meeting a Lusaka Dynamos side that is coming from two consecutive defeats.

Nkana have 25 points after playing 16 matches.

Struggling Dynamos are third from the foot of the table on 14 points from 16 matches played.

Dynamos last season beat Nkana home and away.

Meanwhile, Nkana last won against Dynamos in October 2019.

FAZ Super Division

Week 17

18/12/2021

Buildcon Vs Konkola Blades

Kabwe Warriors Vs Chambishi

Nkwazi Vs Kansanshi Dynamos

Lusaka Dynamos Vs Nkana

19/12/2021

Forest Rangers Vs Green Eagles

Kafue Celtic Vs Prison Leopards

Red Arrows Vs Indeni

Zanaco Vs Zesco United