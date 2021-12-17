9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, December 17, 2021
Economy
Updated:

Government to create an enabling legal framework that responds to start-ups and innovators

By Chief Editor
Ministry of Technology and Science has announced that it has plans to create an enabling legal framework that responds to start-ups and innovators and will need support from the innovators themselves and everyone else that wants to make a difference.

Speaking during an interactive breakfast meeting with innovators under the national technology business center in Lusaka today, minister of technology and science Felix Mutati said there is a need to strengthen the framework of collaboration and partnership what is now called the ecosystem.

Mr. Mutati notes that this ecosystem needs to involve government and innovators and technology hubs and all those that believe that change can be brought about adding that this ecosystem must be functional and reviewed within three months in order to understand how they are moving and what should be done.

He mentions that success must be celebrated but there is a need to seat and look at the path that needs to be taken going forward adding that the technology business and development fund that is in the hand of the national technology business center will be boosted by an additional 6.3 million kwacha to offer grants to the starters.

He charges that most of these starters cannot stand on their own unless they are helped particularly when they are starting up stating that the ministry will not be lending these starters ups money but give them grants.

