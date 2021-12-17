9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, December 17, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Zambia Police Arrest PF cadres who stormed a Radio Station when HH was in opposition

By Chief Editor
53 views
5
General News Zambia Police Arrest PF cadres who stormed a Radio Station when HH...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zambia Police in Muchinga Province has arrested three Patriotic Front cadres who stormed ISO FM in Isoka district last year on May 18.

Muchinga Province Deputy Commissioner of Police MUNKONDYA BUUMBA has confirmed the arrests of the three PF cadres to ZANIS in Chinsali today.

Ms. BUUMBA identified the three as WILLARD KAPILA, MISHECK LUHANGA 56, and JOHN KAPIKU 43, all of Kalemelela Village in Chief Kafwimbi’s Chiefdom.

She added that KAPILA was arrested in Mpika on Tuesday this week where he has been hiding and will be transferred to Isoka where he is expected to be formally arrested and charged with two others who are already in police custody at Isoka police station with
the offense of criminal trespass.

On May 18, 2020 ISO FM featured President Hakainde Hichilema and two other UPND members in the evening.

Suspected PF cadres stormed the radio station and demanded that the programme be stopped immediately.

Previous articleResist the temptation of sliding Zambia back into subsidies, ERB advised
Next articleSprinter Mutale Aims High After Region 5 Games Gold Treble

5 COMMENTS

  1. Disgusting evil behaviour but we are not surprised by it. Remember at one point we were in an alliance with upnd and we saw how evil they were.

  4. Is this country heading anywhere? This government is all about revenge and nothing else!!

    Shame on HH. Indeed this president is an hypocrite.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Shepolopolo U17 Battle Host Ghana in FIFA U20 Womens WC Qualifier

The Shepolopolo Zambia Under-20 are settling down in Cape Coast City ahead of Saturday’s away 2022 Costa Rica FIFA...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

ZCID condemns unruly behavior by UPND cadres at Chelston Police Station

General News Chief Editor - 2
The Zambia Centre for Interparty Dialogue (ZCID) has condemned the recent unruly behavior by suspected UPND cadres at Chelston Police Station in Lusaka where...
Read more

Government Challenged to Find Money and give Loans to 8 000 eligible students

General News Chief Editor - 7
Chilubi Member of Parliament Mulenga Fube has challenged the government to urgently find money to pay loans to about 8 000 eligible first-year students...
Read more

Leaders advised to understand comprehensive sexuality education

General News Chief Editor - 3
North-western Province Permanent Secretary Grandson Katambi has implored the top leadership in the province to understand government policies and interventions on comprehensive sexuality education...
Read more

Article by Larry Mweetwa Suggesting Stoppila Sunzu was used to Smuggle Items for PF is Malicious

General News Chief Editor - 7
PRESS STATEMENT BY THE SUNZU FAMILY December 16th, 2021. An article attributed to a Mr. Larry Mweetwa suggesting I was used to smuggle unknown items for...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.