9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, December 17, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

ZCID condemns unruly behavior by UPND cadres at Chelston Police Station

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News ZCID condemns unruly behavior by UPND cadres at Chelston Police...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Zambia Centre for Interparty Dialogue (ZCID) has condemned the recent unruly behavior by suspected UPND cadres at Chelston Police Station in Lusaka where they destroyed property and attacked PF officials.

ACID board Chairperson Jackson Silavwe says it’s shocking that the cadres could gather courage without fear and begin to commit crimes within the premises of an institution that’s mandated to maintain law and order in the country.

Mr Silavwe says the unruly behavior by political party supporters if not quickly curbed has the potential to turn the nation into a war zone.

He has since urged the Zambia Police to investigate and ensure that everyone who was involved is brought to book swiftly as such actions are a red flag and must be dealt with immediately in order to prevent them from becoming a common trend in the future.

Mr Silavwe has also called upon all political party leaders to take deliberate actions and begin to educate their members that Zambia has got sufficient laws in place to address all issues that may be of concern to any aggrieved citizen

Previous articleMasebo concerned about the increased number of Covid-19 active cases and admissions

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

ZCID condemns unruly behavior by UPND cadres at Chelston Police Station

The Zambia Centre for Interparty Dialogue (ZCID) has condemned the recent unruly behavior by suspected UPND cadres at Chelston...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government Challenged to Find Money and give Loans to 8 000 eligible students

General News Chief Editor - 7
Chilubi Member of Parliament Mulenga Fube has challenged the government to urgently find money to pay loans to about 8 000 eligible first-year students...
Read more

Leaders advised to understand comprehensive sexuality education

General News Chief Editor - 3
North-western Province Permanent Secretary Grandson Katambi has implored the top leadership in the province to understand government policies and interventions on comprehensive sexuality education...
Read more

Article by Larry Mweetwa Suggesting Stoppila Sunzu was used to Smuggle Items for PF is Malicious

General News Chief Editor - 7
PRESS STATEMENT BY THE SUNZU FAMILY December 16th, 2021. An article attributed to a Mr. Larry Mweetwa suggesting I was used to smuggle unknown items for...
Read more

Laura Miti, Sishuwa Sishuwa in a social media spat over Nakacinda

General News Chief Editor - 10
ALLIANCE for Community Action executive director Laura Miti and University of Zambia academic Sishuwa Sishuwa were yesterday involved in a rare spat on Twitter...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.