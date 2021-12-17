The Zambia Centre for Interparty Dialogue (ZCID) has condemned the recent unruly behavior by suspected UPND cadres at Chelston Police Station in Lusaka where they destroyed property and attacked PF officials.

ACID board Chairperson Jackson Silavwe says it’s shocking that the cadres could gather courage without fear and begin to commit crimes within the premises of an institution that’s mandated to maintain law and order in the country.

Mr Silavwe says the unruly behavior by political party supporters if not quickly curbed has the potential to turn the nation into a war zone.

He has since urged the Zambia Police to investigate and ensure that everyone who was involved is brought to book swiftly as such actions are a red flag and must be dealt with immediately in order to prevent them from becoming a common trend in the future.

Mr Silavwe has also called upon all political party leaders to take deliberate actions and begin to educate their members that Zambia has got sufficient laws in place to address all issues that may be of concern to any aggrieved citizen