By Kapya Kaoma

Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha’s commencement of frivolous contempt proceedings against PF Rapheal Nakacinda is yet another example of the ongoing scandalous corruption of the Judiciary under President Hichilema. To term Nakacinda’s assertion that the President was meeting with ConCourt Judges to dismiss the PF petition, “a defamatory crime” is a joke of the century, except for the danger it poses to the freedom of expression in the nation.

I have been saying it, and I say it again, unless we stand up against this immoral New Dark Regime, we risk burning Zambian democracy. Is the freedom of expression only a luxury of the UPND? And what qualifies as defamatory under the New Dark Regime?

Hasn’t the AG lost his dignity by responding to the thuggish demands of untamed cadres who marched to Central Police and stormed Chelstone Police Station, destroying cars and injuring innocent people? As the Chief law Enforcement Officer, didn’t he see those criminals attack the PF officials, injure fellow Zambians and break into, and destroy their vehicles?

If these terrorists acts happened during the PF regime, wouldn’t HH be on CNN and BBC–announcing to the world why Zambia needs change? Alas like all Bally cronies, Mr. Kabesha, his senses now erased; like a stooge he marches to the BallyCourt to maltreat an innocent person for exercising his democratic rights–the rights sacredly protected under the Zambian Constitution, the Banjul Charter, and the International Bill of Rights.

Thankfully, in his zeal to impress his Boss, Mr. Kabesha has undressed HH as a lying hypocrite. Didn’t he pledge that the age of cadres is over during the inauguration? We all cheered! BUFI! Did he promise to protect us all? BUFI! Why are those thugs not arrested?

They are PF! BUFI! Whoever thought UPND terrorists would proudly stand at Central Police, beat people and destroy properties during the human rights defending HH regime? BUFI! The truth is we don’t have Zambia Police, but BallyPolice. We are back to the PF day, but worse! To call him a President of cadres is a psychological truth that feeds his narcissistic ego. So how can he rule without his red ballet thugs?

But for the AG not to prosecute those thugs for assaulting innocent Zambians is defamatory to justice. In fact, it speaks to the rottenness of the Police and his own Office. Nakachinda did not defame the President or the Courts, on the contrary, the Police and Mr. Kabesha defamed justice by giving voice to such a frivolous prosecution. Enough of this insanity–mother Zambia deserves better. Thugs shouldn’t be directing the AG–shame on you Mr. Kabesha!

If accusing the President is defamatory, then our democracy is in peril. If every accusation of the President, the Courts etc. from the opposition will be taken as defamatory, then we have no democracy. Didn’t HH accuse various Presidents of conniving with the Electoral Commission and the Courts in favor of the incumbents? God have mercy!

Besides, what is there to defame about this President? Who can count all his lies? A liar in Chief is an understatement. Hasn’t he compromised the Judiciary before? Didnt he join his cadres in claiming that the unfortunate death of the late Member of Parliament for Kabwata Constituency Honourable Levy Mkandawire (May his Soul Rest in Peace and Rise in Glory) was “suspicious”–the unfounded UPND cadres’ allegation that the PF was responsible for his death and must be investigated accordingly–long before the suspect was in Police custody?

This statement makes it impossible for the suspect to receive a fair trial since it puts political pressure on the police, prosecutors, and judges. In fact, the case could be dismissed on a technical basis of Presidential interference.

Moreover, President HH has repeatedly and publicly “directed” law enforcement agencies to go after his perceived political opponents. Yet who doesn’t know he himself needs to be investigated for his own business dealings? Regardless, such statements influence ongoing under-investigated arrests of former PF officials for various crimes–most of which are more politically motivated as opposed to fact-based; leading to embarrassing scenarios of vacated cases and in some cases even apologies from the administration.

The Ballypolice is working under great pressure to please their boss thus they have to find something to prove their worth; for HH is now the Police and the ACC to determine who should be investigated and who shouldn’t. Is he not the President, the Chief Prosecutor, Chief Justice and Chief Police? It is this aspect that Nakacinda seems to point out–and if this is defamatory, then I am in. President Hichilema’s overreaching arm in the Judiciary, the Police and the ACC is corrupting justice and destroying our democracy. The good news is, we have memories!