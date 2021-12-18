Vice President WK Mutale Nalumango has said that there will be moments of pain arising from the measures the new dawn government is taking to stabilize the economy such as the removal of subsidies on fuel and electricity.

She, however, states that the intention of the government is to make the lives of Zambians better.

Responding to a question by Mporokoso Member of Parliament Brian Mundubile during the vice president’s question time who wanted to find out why the Zambian people should continue trusting the new dawn administration in view of its backtracking on promises such as increasing fuel and electricity prices, Mrs. Nalumango who has justified the increase in the fuel pump price says the intention of government is to stabilize the economy before benefits begin to accrue.

She says it’s understandable that the turbulence that comes with the removal of subsidies in the short term might seem bad, but that the end result will be good.

Mrs. Nalumango said that the money being realized from the removal of subsidies on fuel and electricity is the same money government needs to channel to other critical areas, including the provision of free education and the Constituency Development Fund.

And the Vice President has said that the increase in some taxes effective January 2022 is not meant to punish Zambians.

Responding to a question by PF Pambashe Member of Parliament Ronald Chitotela who wanted to find whether the impending increase in the premium insurance levy on the third party will not affect the commoner such as taxi drivers, Mrs. Nalumango said that the level of the country’s indebtedness must be dealt with, and that this is exactly what the new dawn government is doing.