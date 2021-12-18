9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, December 18, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

There will be moments of pain caused by Measures to stabilise Economy-VP

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News There will be moments of pain caused by Measures to stabilise Economy-VP
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Vice President WK Mutale Nalumango has said that there will be moments of pain arising from the measures the new dawn government is taking to stabilize the economy such as the removal of subsidies on fuel and electricity.

She, however, states that the intention of the government is to make the lives of Zambians better.

Responding to a question by Mporokoso Member of Parliament Brian Mundubile during the vice president’s question time who wanted to find out why the Zambian people should continue trusting the new dawn administration in view of its backtracking on promises such as increasing fuel and electricity prices, Mrs. Nalumango who has justified the increase in the fuel pump price says the intention of government is to stabilize the economy before benefits begin to accrue.

She says it’s understandable that the turbulence that comes with the removal of subsidies in the short term might seem bad, but that the end result will be good.

Mrs. Nalumango said that the money being realized from the removal of subsidies on fuel and electricity is the same money government needs to channel to other critical areas, including the provision of free education and the Constituency Development Fund.

And the Vice President has said that the increase in some taxes effective January 2022 is not meant to punish Zambians.

Responding to a question by PF Pambashe Member of Parliament Ronald Chitotela who wanted to find whether the impending increase in the premium insurance levy on the third party will not affect the commoner such as taxi drivers, Mrs. Nalumango said that the level of the country’s indebtedness must be dealt with, and that this is exactly what the new dawn government is doing.

Previous articleAG Kabesha Undresses President HH in PF Nakacinda’s Frivolous Case–BallyTerrorists are in Control!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

There will be moments of pain caused by Measures to stabilise Economy-VP

Vice President WK Mutale Nalumango has said that there will be moments of pain arising from the measures the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia Police Arrest PF cadres who stormed a Radio Station when HH was in opposition

General News Chief Editor - 26
Zambia Police in Muchinga Province has arrested three Patriotic Front cadres who stormed ISO FM in Isoka district last year on May 18. Muchinga Province...
Read more

ZCID condemns unruly behavior by UPND cadres at Chelston Police Station

General News Chief Editor - 5
The Zambia Centre for Interparty Dialogue (ZCID) has condemned the recent unruly behavior by suspected UPND cadres at Chelston Police Station in Lusaka where...
Read more

Government Challenged to Find Money and give Loans to 8 000 eligible students

General News Chief Editor - 7
Chilubi Member of Parliament Mulenga Fube has challenged the government to urgently find money to pay loans to about 8 000 eligible first-year students...
Read more

Leaders advised to understand comprehensive sexuality education

General News Chief Editor - 3
North-western Province Permanent Secretary Grandson Katambi has implored the top leadership in the province to understand government policies and interventions on comprehensive sexuality education...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.