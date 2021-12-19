9.5 C
Covid-19 Sidelines Prison Leopards and Red Arrows From League Action

Prison Leopards and Red Arrows have been knocked-out of league action due to Covid-19 cases in their respective camps.

Arrows were due to host Indeni on Sunday in a doubleheader at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka while Prison were expected to play Kafue Celtic on Saturday.

“We have postponed the between Red Arrows and Indeni originally scheduled for Sunday, 19th December 2021 to a later date due to an outbreak of COVID-19 amongst the players and staff of Red Arrows,” FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala said.

Meanwhile, the development throws into doubt two Wednesday league dates involving the two clubs.

Zesco United were due to visit Prison in Kabwe while Zanaco had an away Lusaka derby against Arrows at Nkoloma Stadium.

