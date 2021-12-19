Here is a selected wrap of our foreign-based players in action at their respective clubs over the weekend.

=MOROCCO

Midfielder Clatous Chama on Friday returned from a month-long injury layoff on Friday when he came on in the 46th minute for sixth placed RS Berkane in their 1-0 home loss to bottom placed Rapide Oued Zem.

=SCOTLAND

Striker Fashion Sakala was an unused substitute on Saturday in Rangers’ 1- 0 home win over Dundee.

=DR CONGO

Defender Kabaso Chongo played the full 90 minutes for TP Mazembe in Saturday’s 1-0 away win over Etoile Kivu.



=SOUTH AFRICA

-Amazulu: Midfielder Augustine Mulenga did not make the team for Friday’s 1-0 away win over Marumo Gallants.

-Mamelodi Sundowns: Veteran goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene was on the bench for leaders and defending champions in Friday’s 4-1 Gauteng derby home win over Orlando Pirates.



-Sekhukhune/SuperSport: Sekhukhune goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata and SuperSport striker Gampani Lungu played the 90 minutes in Saturday’s 0-0 draw of their mid-table clash in Johannesburg.



-Baroka/Stellenbosch: Goalkeeper Mwenya Chibwe did not travel with bottom placed Baroka for Saturday’s 1-0 away loss at Stellenbosch.

Veteran midfielder Nathan Sinkala started for Stellenbosch and was substituted in the 71st minute.