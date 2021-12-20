9.5 C
UPND administration has not backtracked on its campaign promise- Anthony Bwalya

Presidential spokesperson Anthony Bwalya has said that the UPND administration has not backtracked on its campaign promise to improve people’s welfare.

And Mr. Bwalya has explained that the removal of subsidies on fuel and electricity will help the government save money to channel towards critical and needy areas.

He has cited areas such as the impending recruitment of thousands of teachers and health personnel.

Mr. Bwalya said that the government needs a bit more time to rectify the situation by dealing with underlying issues such as corruption and the huge debt stock.

He also said that the government will not allow citizens to pay more on electricity tariffs because of structural inefficiencies at ZESCO.

Mr. Bwalya said that the government will ensure the price of electricity is delivered at the optimal cost, adding that the minister of energy has taken note of the concerns of structural inefficiencies at ZESCO which have to be addressed.

Mr. Bwalya was speaking when he was featured on the radio on the phoenix good morning Zambia program.

Mr Bwalya also said that the government has put in place measures that will help to cushion against the anticipated high cost of living on ordinary citizens following the removal of fuel subsidies which subsequently resulted in a hike in fuel pump prices.

Mr. Bwalya said that President Hichilema and government are aware that the removal of fuel subsidies will have adverse effects on ordinary citizens but will in the long run impact positively on the general performance of the economy, explaining that that government has already made tremendous progress in addressing all the economic fundamentals which will eventually ensure that all the loopholes and inefficiencies in the country’s economy are permanently sealed.

Mr. Bwalya is of the view that once the credibility and integrity of the local currency is restored as a result of the new measures by the new dawn government, Zambians should expect a reduction in the cost of living and doing business in the country.

Meanwhile, Mr. Bwalya said president Hakainde Hichilema has made it clear that the country cannot afford any lockdown amid the covid-19 pandemic.

He said this is why the government is calling on the church, traditional and civil leaders to encourage citizens to get the covid-19 vaccine.

