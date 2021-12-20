9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, December 20, 2021
Sports
Updated:

DIV 1 WRAP: Napsa Stars Cut After Defeat to Gomes

Napsa Stars’ lead at the top of the FAZ National Division 1 table has been reduced to a point following their shocking loss to Gomes at the weekend.

Gomes stunned Napsa 1-0 at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka via a second half goal scored by striker Wilson Chisala.

The loss left Napsa on 32 points, one ahead of second placed Lumwana Radiants, who have a game in hand against Kitwe United.

‘’It’s a sad result but I think sometimes in Football, such results will give you a wakeup call,” Napsa coach Perry Mutapa reacted to the loss.

Gomes are number 12 on the table with 19 points after playing 17 matches.

Meanwhile, Lumwana moved back into second place after beating Luapula Green Eagles 1-0 at home in the North Western Province.

Kapambwe Musonda’s 72nd goal handed Lumwana victory.

Up next for Lumwana is the rescheduled home match against Kitwe to be played on December 23 in Lumwana.

Kitwe moved into third place after thumping Police College 2-0 at the weekend.

The Buchi Boys have 29 points in sixteen matches played.

FC Muza are placed fourth on the table with 29 points from 17 matches played.

Jumulo moved into fifth place after thumping Young Green Buffaloes 2-0 at home in Kitwe.

FAZ National Division
Week 17 Results
Police College 0-2 Kitwe United
Jumulo FC 2-0 Young Green Buffaloes
Lumwana Radiants 1-0 Luapula Green Eagles
Young Green Eagles 2-1 City of Lusaka
Mufulira Wanderers 1-0 Zesco Malaiti Rangers
Nchanga Rangers FC 3-0 KYSA
Napsa Stars FC 0-1 Gomes
Trident FC 3-2 Livingston Pirates F
Quattro Kalumbila FC 1-1 MUZA

Previous articleKamanga Says Chipolopolo Coach Search Progressing Well

