Napsa Stars’ lead at the top of the FAZ National Division 1 table has been reduced to a point following their shocking loss to Gomes at the weekend.

Gomes stunned Napsa 1-0 at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka via a second half goal scored by striker Wilson Chisala.

The loss left Napsa on 32 points, one ahead of second placed Lumwana Radiants, who have a game in hand against Kitwe United.

‘’It’s a sad result but I think sometimes in Football, such results will give you a wakeup call,” Napsa coach Perry Mutapa reacted to the loss.

Gomes are number 12 on the table with 19 points after playing 17 matches.

Meanwhile, Lumwana moved back into second place after beating Luapula Green Eagles 1-0 at home in the North Western Province.

Kapambwe Musonda’s 72nd goal handed Lumwana victory.

Up next for Lumwana is the rescheduled home match against Kitwe to be played on December 23 in Lumwana.

Kitwe moved into third place after thumping Police College 2-0 at the weekend.

The Buchi Boys have 29 points in sixteen matches played.

FC Muza are placed fourth on the table with 29 points from 17 matches played.

Jumulo moved into fifth place after thumping Young Green Buffaloes 2-0 at home in Kitwe.

FAZ National Division

Week 17 Results

Police College 0-2 Kitwe United

Jumulo FC 2-0 Young Green Buffaloes

Lumwana Radiants 1-0 Luapula Green Eagles

Young Green Eagles 2-1 City of Lusaka

Mufulira Wanderers 1-0 Zesco Malaiti Rangers

Nchanga Rangers FC 3-0 KYSA

Napsa Stars FC 0-1 Gomes

Trident FC 3-2 Livingston Pirates F

Quattro Kalumbila FC 1-1 MUZA