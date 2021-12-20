Special Advisor to the President on COVID-19, Roma Chilengi has aid that the severity of the Coronavirus has the potential to wipe out a population if preventive measures such as vaccination exercises are not undertaken.

Speaking during a media engagement meeting in Chinsali district – Muchinga Province today, Professor Chilengi said there is need to improve the COVID-19 vaccination drive through thorough sensitization of the masses.

He has since called for intensified approach towards the fight against COVID-19 amid the emergence of the fourth wave to avoid measures such as lockdowns that have a negative effect on the economy.

Professor Chilengi however said the government has no plans to put the country on lockdown amid the fourth wave.

He also implored the media to play a leading role in discouraging the myths and misconceptions on COVID-19 through their various platforms.

And, Muchinga Province Deputy Permanent Secretary, Jonathan Ng’onga urged the media to uphold utmost professionalism while reporting on COVID-19 as they are important frontline workers in the vaccination drive.

Mr. Ng’onga further called on all Journalists to take the step by getting vaccinated as frontline workers.

Meanwhile, Muchinga Province Health Director Nero Chilembo said the interventions to improve the vaccination drive in the province are recording good results so far.

Dr. Chilembo said the positive outcome in the increase of the vaccination exercise is attributed to the collaborative efforts by various stakeholders such as the media.

The Ministry of Health in Muchinga province targets to vaccinate about 30 percent of people before the end of this year.

Meanwhile, Chief Mubanga of the Bemba people of Chinsali in Muchinga Province has urged fellow traditional leaders to support Government’s efforts to accelerate the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Chief Mubanga said that traditional leaders are important stakeholders in the fight against the pandemic in their various chiefdoms.

Speaking during a media engagement meeting on COVID-19 in Chinsali District today, Chief Mubanga said traditional leaders in various chiefdoms should encourage their people to get vaccinated to reduce on the number of infections in the country.

He said it is disheartening that Muchinga Province has since last year lost 5 traditional leaders due to the disease.

Chief Mubanga said from the chiefs that Muchinga has lost due to COVID 19 in the recent past, two of them are his own blood brothers saying he personally feels the impact and effect that the disease has on humanity.

The Chief further stated that the strategy by the Ministry of Health in the province to increase on their outreach vaccination programmes is a welcome move.

And Chinsali Mayor Lucy Mukuka said the local authority is also working on a strategy to encourage the business community to get vaccinated.