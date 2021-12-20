9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, December 20, 2021
type here...
Entertainment News
Updated:

Jay Rox teams up with Tanzanian superstar Rayvanny to deliver an electric anthem

By staff
53 views
0
Entertainment News Jay Rox teams up with Tanzanian superstar Rayvanny to deliver an electric...
staff

Jay Rox collaborated with Tanzanian artiste Rayvanny on the single “Weekend“.

Previous articlePF Acting SG Expresses Concern over the Perceived Disunity Caused by Race for the Party Presidency

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Entertainment Newsstaff - 0

Jay Rox teams up with Tanzanian superstar Rayvanny to deliver an electric anthem

Jay Rox collaborated with Tanzanian artiste Rayvanny on the single "Weekend". https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tqQUOn8_igI
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Peezy Cables discusses new single ‘Sojo’

Entertainment News staff - 2
Peezey Cables is a producer, singer, and songwriter. He has produced and written for artists such as Eddie black, Exile (Israel), Macky II, Tiye-P,...
Read more

Mumba Yachi releases a short film inspired from the single TAZARA off his upcoming album

Entertainment News staff - 2
A short film inspired from the single TAZARA off his upcoming 7th album Chansons de l'arc-en-ciel (Songs of the rainbow). The short film is...
Read more

Bombshell scoops “Best Female Rapper in Africa” at AFRIMMA 2021

Entertainment News staff - 0
Zambian female rapper Bombshell Grenade has won major accolade at this years AFRIMMA Awards as “Best Female Rapper in Africa.” The category had other top international acts including Nadia...
Read more

Movie review : King Richard

Entertainment News staff - 3
Armed with a clear vision and a brazen 78-page plan, Richard Williams is determined to write his daughters, Venus and Serena, into history. Training...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.