Sports
Updated:

Kamanga Says Chipolopolo Coach Search Progressing Well

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga says Football House is closing in on the appointment of the new Chipolopolo coach.

FAZ launched a search for the new Zambia boss last month after letting go of interim coach Beston Chambeshi.

Writing in his weekly column, Kamanga said the process of hiring the new Chipolopolo coach is ‘in full swing with key stakeholders fully engaged’.

Kamanga said FAZ hoped to secure a long-term coach for Chipolopolo soon.

“On the national team side of business, we are closing in on the appointment of the senior men’s national team coach. The process is in full swing with key stakeholders fully engaged and hopefully we can have a long-term steward of the Chipolopolo ship in place soon,” Kamanga wrote.

“We are mindful of the urgency of this matter and are giving it our full attention. Our aim is to do better next year for all our national teams,” he said.

Zambia has never had a permanent coach since firing Serbian born coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredjovic last July.

Meanwhile, Aljosa Asanovic, who recently served as Chipolopolo technical advisor, is favourite to land the top coaching job.

