Monday, December 20, 2021
Economy
Updated:

Mismanagement of the public service procurement process has potential to cripple government

By Chief Editor
Vice president Mutale Nalumango has said that the mismanagement of the public service procurement process has potential to cripple the government.

Mrs. Nalumango says it is for this reason that the government will continue to explain the public service procurement process for effective management.

She says the success in the management of the public procurement is important because it will assist the government to unlock resources for national development.

Mrs. Nalumango was speaking during the second induction meeting on public service procurement for ministers and permanent secretaries’ in Lusaka.

The vice president said the meeting is part of efforts that are already being put in place to address issues currently affecting procurement where goods, services and works are procured at double or three times the price.

Mrs. Nalumango also urged government officials to ensure they understand the contents of the recently launched market price index by the Zambia public procurement authority(ZPPA).

She said the index is meant to benchmark procurement in individual institutions against an average price to achieve price rationality and value for money.

Mrs. Nalumango said it is unacceptable that the same mistakes should be made in procurement annually adding that the auditor general’s report must be used as a tool to assist in the operations of government.

And acting secretary to the cabinet Patrick Kangwa said the meeting is part of efforts by the government to build a smart and reliable public service.

Mr. Kangwa said officers are required to observe all the ethics that guide the civil service to promote confidence in the public service.

