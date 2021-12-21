9.5 C
Sports
Accra Envoy Comforts Shepolopolo U20

Zambia’s High Commissioner to Ghana Richard Mwanza has encouraged the Shepolopolo Under-20 Girls following their elimination from the FIFA U20 Women’s Cup Qualifiers.

The Zambia U20 Women National Team lost 1-0 away to Ghana to bow out of the FIFA U20 Women’s Cup Qualifiers with the same score-line on aggregate at the second round stage.

Speaking after meeting the team in Accra, Mwanza said the team must improve upfront.

“The Under-20 girl’s team is a very good team. The only weakness is on the scoring part, they missed a lot of chances,” Mwanza said.

“If they can polish up on the scoring, the front line then Zambia can go very far. The girls are so energetic, so talented. Let’s polish up, there is still more work on the front line.”

He added:”The scoring part is what is needed otherwise the defence is excellent, the middle is excellent. May the blessings of God be with them as they improve their career.”

