9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, December 21, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Shepolopolo U20 Moving On After FIFA U20 WC Heartbreak

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Shepolopolo U20 Moving On After FIFA U20 WC Heartbreak
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Shepolopolo Zambia U20 is moving on after being eliminated from the 2022 Under-20 Women Costa Rica World Cup qualifying campaign by Ghana.

Ghana edged the young Shepolopolo 1-0 on Saturday in the second round return leg at Cape Coast Stadium to advance with the same score-line on aggregate as the first leg finished scoreless in Lusaka.

Zambia coach Charles Haalubono said his team has picked lessons from the failed World Cup campaign.

“This defeat is a learning process for us. I think Ghana is more exposed to international games than our girls. We are slowly growing and this has been a good test for us including myself as a coach,” Haalubono told journalists in Ghana.

“Playing countries like Ghana who have played at the World Cup before is a good privilege for bus. We will keep on and pick it up from there; we will try by all means to get to Ghana’s level,” he said.

Captain Everine Katongo lamented Zambia’s exist from the qualifying campaign.

“The game was ok. Ghana didn’t give us the competition we expected. Today they didn’t play the way they played back in Zambia,” Katongo said.

“In Zambia they gave us competition but today they didn’t give us much competition though they managed to score.”

“We managed to create chances but we failed to score but them they had only one chance and managed to score,” Katongo said.

Zambia eliminated Malawi from the previous round.

Previous articleBASKETBALL: CB champions Magnets Eye Nationals

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Shepolopolo U20 Moving On After FIFA U20 WC Heartbreak

Shepolopolo Zambia U20 is moving on after being eliminated from the 2022 Under-20 Women Costa Rica World Cup qualifying...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

BASKETBALL: CB champions Magnets Eye Nationals

Sports sports - 0
Mufulira Magnets are looking forward to the National Championships after winning the 2021 Copperbelt Basketball Super League. Magnets dethroned Lunga Bullets to win the championship. Magnets...
Read more

DIV 1 WRAP: Napsa Stars Cut After Defeat to Gomes

Sports sports - 0
Napsa Stars’ lead at the top of the FAZ National Division 1 table has been reduced to a point following their shocking loss to...
Read more

Kamanga Says Chipolopolo Coach Search Progressing Well

Sports sports - 3
FAZ president Andrew Kamanga says Football House is closing in on the appointment of the new Chipolopolo coach. FAZ launched a search for the new...
Read more

PRO’S HIT LIST: Clatous Chama Back After Injury Layoff

Sports sports - 0
Here is a selected wrap of our foreign-based players in action at their respective clubs over the weekend. =MOROCCO Midfielder Clatous Chama on Friday returned from...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.