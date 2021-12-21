Shepolopolo Zambia U20 is moving on after being eliminated from the 2022 Under-20 Women Costa Rica World Cup qualifying campaign by Ghana.

Ghana edged the young Shepolopolo 1-0 on Saturday in the second round return leg at Cape Coast Stadium to advance with the same score-line on aggregate as the first leg finished scoreless in Lusaka.

Zambia coach Charles Haalubono said his team has picked lessons from the failed World Cup campaign.

“This defeat is a learning process for us. I think Ghana is more exposed to international games than our girls. We are slowly growing and this has been a good test for us including myself as a coach,” Haalubono told journalists in Ghana.

“Playing countries like Ghana who have played at the World Cup before is a good privilege for bus. We will keep on and pick it up from there; we will try by all means to get to Ghana’s level,” he said.

Captain Everine Katongo lamented Zambia’s exist from the qualifying campaign.

“The game was ok. Ghana didn’t give us the competition we expected. Today they didn’t play the way they played back in Zambia,” Katongo said.

“In Zambia they gave us competition but today they didn’t give us much competition though they managed to score.”

“We managed to create chances but we failed to score but them they had only one chance and managed to score,” Katongo said.

Zambia eliminated Malawi from the previous round.