Milly Beauty Products, have clarified that their magical juice the Milly Multy purpose juice ” the Milly Herbal Juice” is not an illegal product as insinuated.

The company has said in a statement that the homegrown product was subjected to the Zambia Bureau of Standards analysis, ZAMRA and the Ministry of Health Foods and Drugs Control in accordance with the laws of Zambia.

Further, the company says the juice is not a lightening cream nor oil but rather a herbal supplement.

They have explained that by a report Test 1-0013/1EC 17025 SADCAS dated 4th October 2019, ZABS through a Mr. H Manda, a senior laboratory Analyst approved the juice after an extensive laboratory analysis.

The company said thereafter, its management submitted the juice to ZAMRA who upon further engagement advised them to change the label on the package and register it as a food supplement.

They have revealed that senior officers who represented ZAMRA at all material time were a Mr. Victor Mpundu and a Mr. Laban after which the company complied and proceeded to trade.

ZAMRA, ZABS and the Ministry of Health are yet to comment on the revelation.

ZAMRA working with the Zambia Police Service yesterday apprehended three people for selling a Milly Multi-Purpose Juice that claims to cure a number of life-threatening diseases including diabetes, cancer, kidney disease, heart failure and asthma.

The suspects have been identified as Mirriam Namusokwe, aged 40 popularly known as Milly Beauty, Aaron Mando, aged 25 and Henry Banda, aged 32 years, all of Chamba Valley in Lusaka who have been jointly charged for placement on the market medicine without approval from the Authority and selling medicine in a place other than a pharmacy or health facility.

Below is the full statement