Lumwana Radiants have shot to the top of the FAZ National Division 1 table after edging Kitwe United in a rescheduled Week 15 match played in Lumwana on Thursday.

Lumwana striker Josephat Kasusu stunned his immediate past club Kitwe when scoring a brace in the 3-2 home win.

Forward Pheuzzy Chibandika scored Lumwana’s other goal as Kitwe registered their goals through Holy Songwe and Misi Katende’s own goal.

Lumwana have opened a two point lead at the top of the table with 34 points from seventeen matches played.

Napsa dropped into second place on 32 points as Kitwe remained third on the table with 29 points as at Week 17.

Meanwhile, Lumwana and Napsa have qualified for the 2021/22 Absa Cup after finishing in the top two at the end of the first round fixtures.