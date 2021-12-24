9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, December 24, 2021
General News
Updated:

Président Hakainde Hichilema pardons 1 018 Prisoners

By Chief Editor
Président Hakainde Hichilema has exercised his prerogative of mercy by pardoning 1 018 inmates.

Minister of Home Affairs, Jack Mwiimbu says of that number, 1 004 are ordinary while 5 are foreign nationals and 9 are of old age.

Mr. Mwiimbu says among the pardoned, 971 are males while 47 are females.

He says the Presidential amnesty release does NOT include condemned, lifers and long term inmates at Mukobeko and Mwembeshi Maximum Security prisons respectively.

Mr Mwiimbu says this is in view of the fact that the advisory committee on prerogative of mercy is yet to be appointed.

Speaking during a press briefing in Lusaka, Mr. Mwiimbu said the total inmate population currently stands at 23 293.

The Minister said Government is aware that a huge number of inmates at Kabwe, Mwembeshi maximum security correctional centres, Kamwala and Ndola remand prisons have pending cases, appeals and confirmations since 2012 to date.

He described the situation as inhumane and a reason for congestion in prisons and correctional centers.

Mr. Mwiimbu urged the Judiciary to explore other alternative sentencing mechanisms for minor cases to address congestion in correctional facilities.

He said Government is also committed to ensure that all correctional centers have adequate beddings and bunker beds for inmates.

And, Mr. Mwiimbu announced that Government will in 2022 recuit 1 613 Correctional officers.

He said this is meant to mitigate the inmate and staff deficit ratio.

Mr. Mwiimbu said according to the international standard, the ratio of Officer to inmate is 1 to 4 but that the current ratio is 1 to 12 and that this is unacceptable.

