The New Dawn Administration would like to assure students that we shall constantly run an open door policy when engaging with students through ZANASU and their unions in order to address the various concerns that they have always had, Education Minister Douglas Siakalima has said.

Mr Siakalima said President Hakainde Hichilema is committed to promoting academic freedoms in institutions of learning, which was one of the campaign promises.

The minister was speaking when he launched the ZANASU web portal in Lusaka yesterday.

“We are therefore committed to working with ZANASU and its affiliates to ensure that academic freedoms are enhanced and respected in all our institutions of

learning

Today, we are launching the dynamic web platform for students under the theme “Science and Technology, a key driving force to quality education and access to education for all”.

” As you may be aware, one of the first steps His Excellency President Hichilema did when you as students and all Zambian voters gave him the mandate to govern was to establish the Ministry responsible for science and Technology,”he said.

Mr Siakalima said the President therefore attaches very strong value towards promoting technology and science in the development of the nation.

The New Dawn Administration is therefore pleased, he said, to note that the student umbrella body is moving at the same pace with the Government in its stride to promote technology and science by launching the first-ever website that will promote effective communication and dissemination of information to students.

“As a ministry, we shall endeavor to ensure there is more information is channeled to students through the web platform which has been created by students themselves.

Once again i congratulate the Zambia National Students

Union for this initiative of launching a web platform. We also want to encourage ZANASU to spearhead such initiative to be undertaken among all student unions,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister of Education Douglas Syakalima has dissolved the Board of Directors for the Higher Education Loans and Scholarship Board.

And Mr. Siakalima has dissolved the University Councils for Copperbelt and Mulungushi Universities.

The Minister has thanked the affected persons on the listed Board and Councils for their services in rendering oversight, policy guidance, and control of Management in the respective institutions.

In a statement issued to the media, Mr. Siakalima has wished them well in their future endeavors adding that the new Board and Council members will be appointed once consultations are concluded