Zesco United on Friday returned to winning ways when beating Prison Leopards 1-0 in a rescheduled FAZ Super Division match played at Godfrey “Ucar” Chitalu Stadium in Kabwe.

Forward Enock Sakala Jr scored the goal as Zesco ended a two-match winless run.

Sakala put Zesco in the driving seat of this lunchtime match just after 15 minutes.

Coach Mumamba Numba soaked second half pressure from Prison to earn three points.

Victory moved Zesco into second place on the table with 28 points in seventeen matches played.

Zesco, who have qualified for the 2021/22 ABSA Cup, are two points behind leaders Green Buffaloes at the end of the first round fixtures.

Meanwhile, Prison remained on number 13 with 19 points in 17 matches