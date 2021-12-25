9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, December 25, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Government putting in place policies to protect the old aged and persons with mental health conditions

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Government putting in place policies to protect the old aged and...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Minister of Community Development and Social Services, Doreen Mwamba says Government is putting in place policies aimed at enhancing social protection schemes for the old aged and persons with mental health conditions.

Mrs. Mwamba says government will use a multi-sectoral approach and multi-disciplinary community inclusive development model to enhance social assistance, service delivery and protection schemes for the vulnerable people.

Speaking during the Christmas luncheon where she donated various gifts to the aged, Mrs. Mwamba said her ministry will implement social protection programs such as social cash transfer, food security pack and women empowerment to aid the vulnerable people.

She added that the new dawn government is committed to decentralizing development by enhancing easy access to income and legal protection for the aged and persons with mental health conditions.

Mrs. Mwamba further disclosed that it is important for Zambia to implement initiatives that will help the aged and persons with mental conditions, contribute to national development through education, access to information and technology among others.
She has also pledged that her ministry will build a fishpond and provide a farm for the aged at Matero after Care Centre in Lusaka today.

Previous articleSean Tembo’s Response to Allegations of Racism by INformation Minister Chushi Kasanda

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Government putting in place policies to protect the old aged and persons with mental health conditions

Minister of Community Development and Social Services, Doreen Mwamba says Government is putting in place policies aimed at enhancing...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Former Police Deputy commissioner arrested for shoot at a UPND supporter in 2016

General News Chief Editor - 13
Former Zambia Police Copperbelt province deputy commissioner Bothwell Namuswa has been arrested for allegedly shooting at a United Party for National Development (UPND) supporter...
Read more

Street vending is not a crime-Nakacinda

General News Chief Editor - 19
The opposition Patriotic Front (PF) has bemoaned the move by the New Dawn Administration to chase vendors out of the streets. PF Member of the...
Read more

Président Hakainde Hichilema pardons 1 018 Prisoners

General News Chief Editor - 12
Président Hakainde Hichilema has exercised his prerogative of mercy by pardoning 1 018 inmates. Minister of Home Affairs, Jack Mwiimbu says of that number, 1...
Read more

President Hichilema is committed to promoting academic freedoms in institutions of learning-Siakalima

General News Chief Editor - 2
The New Dawn Administration would like to assure students that we shall constantly run an open door policy when engaging with students through ZANASU...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.