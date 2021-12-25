Minister of Community Development and Social Services, Doreen Mwamba says Government is putting in place policies aimed at enhancing social protection schemes for the old aged and persons with mental health conditions.

Mrs. Mwamba says government will use a multi-sectoral approach and multi-disciplinary community inclusive development model to enhance social assistance, service delivery and protection schemes for the vulnerable people.

Speaking during the Christmas luncheon where she donated various gifts to the aged, Mrs. Mwamba said her ministry will implement social protection programs such as social cash transfer, food security pack and women empowerment to aid the vulnerable people.

She added that the new dawn government is committed to decentralizing development by enhancing easy access to income and legal protection for the aged and persons with mental health conditions.

Mrs. Mwamba further disclosed that it is important for Zambia to implement initiatives that will help the aged and persons with mental conditions, contribute to national development through education, access to information and technology among others.

She has also pledged that her ministry will build a fishpond and provide a farm for the aged at Matero after Care Centre in Lusaka today.