Patson Daka has suffered an injury setback, that and more from selected briefs from our overseas based stars who were in action over Christmas.

=TANZANIA

Midfielder Rally Bwalya was in action on Christmas Eve for champions Simba SC in their 4-1 away win over 12th placed Kinondoni. Bwalya was not on target second placed Simba and was substituted in the 69th minute.

=MOROCCO

Midfielder Clatous Chama was also in action on Christmas Eve and played the full 90 minutes in 5th placed RS Berkane’s 1-1 away draw at 8th positioned Chabab Mohammedia.

=SCOTLAND

Striker Fashion Sakala came off the bench in the 68th in Rangers 2-0 home win over St Mirren on Sunday but was not on target

=ENGLAND

-Leicester City: Striker Patson Daka missed Sundays 6-3 loss at Manchester City due to injury. Patson is expected to be out for at least three weeks.



-Brighton: Midfielder Enock Mwepu was on hand with an assist for Brighton’s first goal in the 34th minute scored by Leandro Trossard in Sundays 2-0 home win over Brentford.

Mwepu played the full 90 minutes.