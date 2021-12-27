Opposition Patriotic Front (PF) has announced the adoption of Clement Tembo as the party candidate in the Kabwata Constituency Parliamentary by-election set for 20th January 2022.

Mr. Tembo overcame stiff competition from Mr. Patrick Mwape, Mr. Gabriel Kibombwe, and Ms. Nalishebo Sinyama to get the adoption.

PF acting Secretary-General Nixson Chilangwa said the decision to adopt Mr. Tembo was arrived at during a central committee meeting chaired by party vice president Given Lubinda, who is also the acting party president.

Mr. Chilangwa said the PF Central Committee is confident that Mr. Tembo is not only popular in Kabwata Constituency but he is competent to represent the people of Kabwata as Member of Parliament.

Mr. Chilangwa further announced the Central Committee’s decision to appoint Mr. Raphael Nakacinda as the PF campaign manager in Kabwata to be assisted by Mr. Mwimba Malama.

“The Central Committee of the Patriotic Front met today to among other things consider applications for adoption as Member of Parliament for Kabwata Constituency for the forthcoming Kabwata Constituency by-election slated for 20th January, 2022. The meeting was chaired by Hon. Given Lubinda who is now the Party’s Acting President during the transition period as the Party awaits the election of the new Party President at the next General Conference,” Mr. Chilangwa said in a statement issued on Sunday evening.

“We received four applications from Messrs Clement Tembo, Patrick Mwape, Gabriel Kibombwe and Ms. Nalishebo Sinyama. After long deliberations and due consideration, the Central Committee has decided to adopt Mr. Clement Tembo as the candidate for the Patriotic Front in the Kabwata by-election.”

“The Central Committee is confident that Mr. Tembo is the right candidate for Kabwata Constituency because not only is he a popular grassroots politician in Kabwata but he has the necessary competency and passion to represent the people of Kabwata Constituency in a patriotic and effective manner as Member of Parliament. The Central Committee has also appointed Hon. Raphael Nakachinda as the Party’s campaign manager in Kabwata. He will be assisted by Hon. Mwimba Malama,” he stated.

“We wish to thank the other three aspirants who participated in the adoption process for their commitment and loyalty to the Party; they have all pledged to work hand in hand with our chosen candidate in order to deliver Kabwata to us.”

Mr. Chilangwa promised that the PF will carry out peaceful campaigns in the run up to the Kabwata by-election.

“As Patriotic Front, we pledge to conduct peaceful campaigns devoid of any form of violence, insults or intimidation and we hope and pray that our opponents will equally follow suit,” Mr Chilangwa said.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia earlier this month prescribed 20th January 2022 as the date on which to hold the Kabwata Constituency Parliamentary by-election in the Lusaka District of Lusaka Province.

On the same date, the Commission will also conduct two (2) Local Government Ward by-elections in Liangati Ward of Senanga Town Council in Western Province and Sokontwe Ward of Milenge District of Luapula Province.

The nominations for by-elections taking place on Tuesday, 28th December 2021 and voting will take place on 20th January 2022 from 06:00 hours to 18:00 hours.

The election in Kabwata Constituency has been necessitated following the death of the United Party for National Development (UPND) Member of Parliament, Mr Levy Mkandawire on Thursday 18th November 2021.

According to the statement, aspiring candidates in the by-elections should lodge completed and attested statutory declaration and nomination papers subscribed before a Magistrate, Local Court Magistrate, Head of a Government Primary or Secondary School, Principal of a College, Commissioner for Oaths, Election Officer or returning officer on Tuesday, 28th December 2021 between 09:00 hours and 15:00 hours.

Male aspiring candidates for the Parliamentary by-election will be required to pay Fifteen Thousand Kwacha (K15,000), while female and youth aspiring candidates are expected to pay Thirteen Thousand Five Hundred Kwacha (K13,500) non-refundable election (nomination) fee.

The commission said that all Candidates in the by-elections must also present certified copies of their Grade 12 Certificates, as a minimum academic qualification or equivalent and in view of this; the Commission advised aspiring candidates who may wish to contest in these by-elections that failure to comply with these requirements shall render the nomination papers null and void.

The commission also set the campaign period for these elections to commence on Tuesday 28th December 2021 after 15:00 hours and will end at 18:00 hours on Wednesday, 19th January 2022.