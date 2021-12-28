By Kapya Kaoma

Desmond Mpilo Tutu! Tata Tutu!

In our mamaland,

Ancestors, we mourn not!

Streaming tears our faces fill

libations of praise we pour

To water new trees to life

In your ancestral heart now possess!

Farewell Tata Tutu!

The whole world knew!

Small in human stature

Too big in prophetic outrage,

Softly covered in saintly humility,

That humbled the strong,

but the powerful gracefully taught,

To pause! To love! To dream!

God’s dream for common humanity!

O Tata Tutu! Will the world again,

see injustice, colonialism, racism,

oppression, xenophobia and corruption,

As hurting self as others,

God as all those in God’s own image made,

For how can we love God,

I mean the One who gave birth to us all,

How can we love ourselves,

I mean ourselves–real selves,

If we refuse to see ourselves in others?

Farewell! Tata Tutu! Farewell!

O Lion of Africa among our ancestors

perform your hard-earned victory dance!

With Lumumba, Mandela, Kaunda, mama Betty Kaunda and Winnie Mandela cheering on,

Tata Dance! Dance! Dance!

Is it not you who led them into a sacred dance,

That sacred justice dance

realized in liberating truth,

liberating truth born in painful

Memories of hurtful trauma,

We inflict on those we rob

the sacredness of ubuntu?

Farewell O Son of the Soil!

Farewell O Great Ancestor!

Don’t lie down!

Our ancestors don’t sleep!

Lead the dance! A justice dance!

Don’t let us give up,

the battle you began,

but never finished.

For all children of the Soil,

Whose existence Mother Africa denies,

Christians and Muslims curse,

But with ancestral love, you embrace,

With saintly love offer,

To Christ our Ancestor,

Living sacrifices!

Farewell O Son of the Soil!

Is it not you who taught and said trees cry?

Is it not you who said in Creation our ancestors and the Supreme Being meet?

Dance tata Tutu!

To the sounds of waves and waterfalls,

Tata Dance!

In African trees, rivers, mountains and ants,

Speak to deafening sounds of greediness,

Capitalism, corruption and exploitation.

This Earth,

With ancestral love,

Defend with divine hope.

Our Mpilo Inspire!

God’s dream set ablaze,

For Earth as for Humanity!