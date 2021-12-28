FAZ President Andrew Kamanga is itching to see Chipolopolo improve in 2022.

Zambia failed to qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations and could not advance from the group phase of the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.

In his weekly column, Kamanga said Zambia has players locally and abroad who can help Zambia excel in 2022.

He revealed that qualification to the 2023 Africa Cup will be one of the targets for the incoming Chipolopolo coach.

“Given our rounded approach to football management that has the grassroots at the core of our strategic plan we have no doubt that we will get back our groove with the senior national team,” Kamanga wrote.

“We have no doubt that the next coach will be able to meet our expectations that will have the Ivory Coast 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualification as a key benchmark. Our country is replete with so much talent as demonstrated by the success of the junior teams,” he stated.

“Ultimately, we hope that the new Chipolopolo coach will make the best out of these players in building a strong squad. This will include scouring for players of Zambian heritage in foreign leagues,” Kamanga said.

He said not all foreign based players with Zambian heritage are willing to represent Zambia at international level.

“We have been quietly pursuing a few players that we hope to finalize soon. It is not a straightforward process as it does not only involve identifying but also taking care of the league requirements that go with switching allegiance.”

“Regrettably, some of the players that have attracted public attention have not been willing to switch allegiance and we have had to back off. Ultimately, we only desire players who are competitive whether from the domestic or foreign leagues,” Kamanga said.