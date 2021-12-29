Patriotic Front (PF) acting President Given Lubinda has alleged that the United Party for National Development (UPND) has directed law enforcement agencies to arrest party Kabwata candidate Clement Tembo.

Mr. Lubinda said the UPND wants Mr. Tembo to be arrested for unknown offenses, adding that it is shocking that all this while the UPND have been quiet now that Mr. Tembo is contesting Kabwata by-elections they want him arrested.

The acting President said the former ruling party will not be intimidated by UPND maneuvers and urged the candidate not to be scared of whatever the UPND are planning to do.

“Let me advise you our candidate, do not be afraid with this moves by UPND. It will not go anywhere. They know that you are a threat in this by-election, this is why they want to intimidate you,” he said.

Mr. Lubinda, however, said even when Mr. Tembo will be arrested the party will continue campaigning until the end of campaigns on January 19, 2022.

“This happened in Lusangazi where our candidate Patrick Banda was arrested but despite that, we continued campaigning,” he said.

Mr. Lubinda went on to say that the UPND is a bunch of thieves. and that the concession they have signed with a South Africa nonprofitable NGO is total theft.

Mr. Lubinda said it is shocking that the UPND wants to do a road project of about 2200 km at a cost of US$3.7 billion, adding that this means 1 km will cost about US$1.8 million which has never happened in the history of Zambia.

“They called us names that we are thieves and Zambians believed. 1 km under PF was costing US$1 million but it will cost US$ 1.8 million. Who thieves, it’s them,” he said.