Minister of Home Affairs And Internal Security, Jack Mwiimbu has said that the ministry will recruit more police officers to meet human resource needs countrywide.

The minister says the ministry will work tirelessly to ensure public safety is NOT compromised, which will be achieved through the construction of more police stations to match the increasing number of people in residential areas.

He was speaking when he commissioned Kalundu Police Post in Lusaka’s Kalundu Township.

Mr. Mwiimbu has since directed the Lusaka Police Command to deploy enough officers at Kalundu Police Post.

Speaking at the same event, Mandevu Member of Parliament Christopher Shakafuswa said his office will ensure it constructs houses for officers that have been deployed at the police station.

About K667 000 Kwacha has been spent on the construction of the Police Station, whose works started in December 2020.