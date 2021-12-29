The Minister of Information and Media Chushi Kasanda today commissioned a newly constructed car park at the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC). Ms. Kasanda said that it is the government’s desire to have a media industry with a respectable image and inspires confidence with stakeholders and members of staff.

Speaking during the opening of the ZNBC Car Park, Ms. Kasanda said image is important as some clients form opinions about the business on account of appearance.

She said it is for this reason that the Public Service Broadcaster needed a proper parking area for it to serve its clients and the members of staff in an effective and efficient manner.

Ms. Kasanda said it is important that the public service broadcaster matches the quality of its products and services with high quality standards of it’s surroundings like the Car Park.

The Minister has thanked AVIC International for its Corporate Social Responsibility Program for constructing the 94-slot Parking area.

She said the project will not have been possible without AVIC’s positive response towards her request for the company to construct the car Park.

And speaking earlier, ZNBC Director General Malolela Lusambo said staff and visitors were parking in undesignated places which made the situation chaotic.

Mr. LUSAMBO said the search for parking space can be a stressful errand and waste of time and money.

He said by having a Car Park, ZNBC will have a potential clientele that will NOT waste time looking for where to park.

The Director General has appealed to the users of the facility to be orderly and use the facility appropriately.



And AVIC International representative Rigen Tie says the Chinese construction company will continue to contribute it’s resources to help Zambia develop.

He said the company has enjoyed working in Zambia for over 40 years and will always work with the government to help better the lives of people.

He disclosed that the car Park has been constructed at a cost of over K 1 million.

And Lusaka Province Minister Sheal Mulyata said the province has been beautified by the construction of various infrastructures.

Speaking in a Speech read on her Behalf by Provincial Assistant Secretary Gomezyani Gondwe, Ms. Mulyata said quality infrastructure is key to effective service delivery.

She said the Car Park has added beauty to the Mass Media Complex area.