9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, December 30, 2021
type here...
Health
Updated:

Government is concerned with the rapidly worsening COVID situation in Zambia

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Health Government is concerned with the rapidly worsening COVID situation in Zambia
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zambia has in the last 24 hours recorded 5,255 cases of COVID-19, the highest ever number of new daily infections since the outbreak of the Omicron variant in the country early this month.

And 10 people have in the last 24 hours succumbed to the virus , nine of whom were not vaccinated.

Speaking during the routine COVID updates yesterday, Health Minister Sylvia Masebo said government is concerned with the rapidly worsening COVID situation in the country.

Ms Masebo says transmission is moving swiftly especially in congregate places including work places saying this calls for urgent stringent measures to avert a more severe situation.

She says authoutities through her ministry will beginning today, conduct a 48 hours massive fumigation exercise in all government institutions and has urged the private sector to follow suit.

And Ms. Masebo has discouraged members of the public against patronizing congregate activities during New Year celebrations.

Previous articleUPND allocated few Police Officers in Kabwata to allow their Cadres to harass and beating people up

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HealthChief Editor - 0

Government is concerned with the rapidly worsening COVID situation in Zambia

Zambia has in the last 24 hours recorded 5,255 cases of COVID-19, the highest ever number of new daily...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia records 3,907 new COVID-19 cases out of 11,925 tests conducted

Health Chief Editor - 5
Zambia has in 24 hours recorded 3,907 new confirmed Covid-19 cases out of the 11,925 tests conducted, reflecting a positivity rate of 33 percent. The...
Read more

Poor turnout for COVID-19 jabs has characterized health centers in Lusaka

Health Chief Editor - 7
Poor turnout has characterized some health centers in Lusaka following the commencement of administering of booster vaccines and vaccination of children aged 12 years...
Read more

South Africa stops Covid -19 contact tracing and quarantine

Health editor - 7
The South African Department of Health has said all Covid-19 contact tracing should be stopped with immediate effect.This is except where infections are picked...
Read more

CIDRZ signs MOU to enhance TB sensitization and workplace screening.

Health Chief Editor - 1
The Centre for Infectious Disease Research in Zambia (CIDRZ) through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) funded project Tuberculosis Local Organisations Network...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.