Zambia has in the last 24 hours recorded 5,255 cases of COVID-19, the highest ever number of new daily infections since the outbreak of the Omicron variant in the country early this month.

And 10 people have in the last 24 hours succumbed to the virus , nine of whom were not vaccinated.

Speaking during the routine COVID updates yesterday, Health Minister Sylvia Masebo said government is concerned with the rapidly worsening COVID situation in the country.

Ms Masebo says transmission is moving swiftly especially in congregate places including work places saying this calls for urgent stringent measures to avert a more severe situation.

She says authoutities through her ministry will beginning today, conduct a 48 hours massive fumigation exercise in all government institutions and has urged the private sector to follow suit.

And Ms. Masebo has discouraged members of the public against patronizing congregate activities during New Year celebrations.